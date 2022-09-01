Woman says contractor got paid but didn’t finish the job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says the contractor she hired to make repairs after Hurricane Ida didn’t finish the work he started. Now, her backyard is a mess and she’s worried about losing her insurance because of it.

“They broke up and tore up all of this here in the front of this door here and my nephew, when he came home from work that night, he fell dead over here, bruised and scarred all his knees and stuff up,” said Barbara Williams.

Williams says the contractor she hired started the work on her backyard and her pool back in March. She paid him two payments totaling $27,000 in April and months later, the work is still not finished.

“The last time I talked with him about May, and I hadn’t heard no more. He won’t answer my telephone call. He won’t return my phone calls,” said Williams.

“Contractors or those who pretend to be contractors often take advantage of the emotional state of the homeowner when they are recovering from some type of loss whether it’s a fire, flood, or a hurricane,” said Brad Hassert, Compliance Director for the State Licensing Board for Contractors.

Hassert suggests when you’re looking for a contractor, get three to four estimates so you can compare, make sure they are licensed to do that type of work and ask for proof of insurance.

Williams said the contractor finally got in touch.

He said he should finish the work by September 28.

You can find out if a contractor is licensed in Louisiana by going to the licensing board’s website lslbc.Louisiana.Gov

