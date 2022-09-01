Taxidermied cheetah, zebra, lions recovered in bizarre E. Feliciana burglary case.

Facebook
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have recovered the makings of an exotic zoo as part of their ongoing investigation into the burglary of a dead man’s home in East Feliciana Parish.

Two lions, a zebra, a cheetah and other animals that had preserved by a taxidermist were found at a storage unit near Essen Lane in Baton Rouge Thursday morning, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said.

The recovery of those items comes a day after investigators recovered dozens of other stolen things including vehicles, guns, utility trailers, a dirt bike and more from a home off Government Street in Baton Rouge.

Travis says all of the items once belonged to a Jackson, Louisiana man who passed away several years ago. Some of the items were stolen from the man’s still unoccupied home, while others were stolen from nearly a dozen buildings located on the same 100 acre property in East Feliciana Parish.

Deputies say they arrested Timothy Tyler, 46, of Baton Rouge, and Jennifer Doiron, 46, of Denham Springs when the two returned to the home in Jackson Wednesday morning. Deputies had been staking out that home after learning of items being stolen from there.

Sheriff Travis said the two suspects are being cooperative with investigators and led deputies to the stolen items.

Tyler is charged with 88 counts of theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Doiron is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespassing, attempted theft over $1,500, and principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Sheriff Travis says more arrests are expected.

