SGFD puts out two separate car fires Wednesday

Crews report the car was not inside of the garage when it caught fire.
Crews report the car was not inside of the garage when it caught fire.(St. George Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to two separate car fires on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The first fire happened on I-10 West, the department announced.

No one was injured, according to SGFD.

After that, a car caught fire near a parking garage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Crews report the car was not inside of the garage when it caught fire.

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.(St. George Fire Department)

According to a post on Facebook, firefighters “were able to access and extinguish the fire quickly!”

No injuries were reported.

