Sea Scallops with Peach and Chili Sauce

Stirrin' It Up: Sea Scallops with Peach and Chili Sauce (Sept. 1, 2022).
By Chef John Folse
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you ever walked past the seafood case at your local market and wondered what you could do with scallops? These sweet yet mild shellfish are perfect for quick grilling or sautéing, and will adapt well to any vegetable- or fruit-based sauce. Here is one such recipe.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

16 large sea scallops, cleaned and patted dry

½ cup peeled and coarsely chopped ripe peach

1 red Thai chile or Fresno chile, seeded and coarsely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 tsp sugar or to taste

¼ tsp kosher salt or to taste

1 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp water

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Vegetable oil for brushing

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Cilantro sprigs for garnish

Lime wedges for garnish

Method:

In a blender, purée peach, chile, garlic, sugar and kosher salt until smooth. Transfer purée to a small saucepan and cook over medium heat about 4 minutes or until bubbling around the edges, stirring often. In a small bowl, dissolve cornstarch in 1 teaspoon water. Whisk cornstarch slurry into purée and allow simmer 1 minutes, stirring constantly. Mix in vinegar and remove from heat to cool. Adjust seasonings to taste as needed. Prepare grill for medium-high heat accordingly to manufacturing directions. NOTE: You might also cook in sauté pan. Brush scallops lightly with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until charred and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. To serve, spoon sauce onto a platter and arrange scallops on top. Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges if desired.

