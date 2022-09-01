Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested after allegedly pointing gun at car full of juvenile females

Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of juvenile females in what officials are calling a "road rage" incident.(JPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Saints player has been arrested in Jefferson Parish, jail records indicate.

Marcus Maye, starting safety for the Saints, was taken into custody Thursday morning (Sept. 1) on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.

Maye was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was released after posting a $30,000 bond. 

Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of juvenile females in what officials are calling a "road rage" incident.(JPSO)

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement obtained by NFL’s Tom Pelissero.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million contract on March 16, 2022, after his 2021 season with the New York Jets was cut short due to a torn Achilles in Week 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Payton had "great faith in both sides of the ball to weather the storm"
Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to start week 1
Kirk Merritt signed with the Saints practice squad.
Saints announce practice squad additions
NFL
Former Southern players learn fates on NFL roster cut day
The Saints waived quaterback Ian Book (16). (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saints make multiple moves to get roster down to 53 players