Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to start week 1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have lost a defensive star via trade as C.J. Gardner-Johnson departed for Philadelphia but they are regaining star power on the offensive side of the ball in time for week 1.

Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan reports that wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was dealing with a hamstring injury through preseason, is expected to start week 1 on the road in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Hearing positive news on the Michael Thomas front for the Saints. Will be surprised if he's not in the starting lineup vs. the Falcons in Week 1. Thomas has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 1, 2022

In the last preseason game, the Saints’ offense got off to a hot start with two back-to-back series resulting in touchdowns. Jameis Winston took the first series under center, often finding wide receiver Jarvis Landry across the field, while Andy Dalton marched the offense downfield to a score on the second series. Adding a star like Thomas to this mix, makes New Orleans that much harder to defend, especially if he looks anything like he did two seasons ago.

Duncan also provided several updates on moves the Saints are making right before week 1 arrives.

According to Duncan, the Saints tried to put in a waiver claim on linebacker Sterling Weatherford, who was cut by the Colts but lost out to Chicago due to the Bears having a higher position in the claiming order. The Saints are in the market for a linebacker, with a need for more depth there.

Saints put in a waiver claim on Weatherford but lost out to the Bears because of their higher position in the claiming order. https://t.co/PXe3qDsWRd — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 1, 2022

Defensive back Paulson Adebo suffered an ankle injury in the Chargers game and is currently dealing with it.

Paulson Adebo is dealing with an ankle injury, Dennis Allen said. He injured it before the Chargers game. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 31, 2022

