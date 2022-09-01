Facebook
Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to start week 1

The announcement is an emotional lift to the Black & Gold to have their star back
Payton had "great faith in both sides of the ball to weather the storm"
Payton had "great faith in both sides of the ball to weather the storm"
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have lost a defensive star via trade as C.J. Gardner-Johnson departed for Philadelphia but they are regaining star power on the offensive side of the ball in time for week 1.

READ MORE Saints trade Ceedy Deuce, release Ian Book

Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan reports that wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was dealing with a hamstring injury through preseason, is expected to start week 1 on the road in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 11.

In the last preseason game, the Saints’ offense got off to a hot start with two back-to-back series resulting in touchdowns. Jameis Winston took the first series under center, often finding wide receiver Jarvis Landry across the field, while Andy Dalton marched the offense downfield to a score on the second series. Adding a star like Thomas to this mix, makes New Orleans that much harder to defend, especially if he looks anything like he did two seasons ago.

Duncan also provided several updates on moves the Saints are making right before week 1 arrives.

According to Duncan, the Saints tried to put in a waiver claim on linebacker Sterling Weatherford, who was cut by the Colts but lost out to Chicago due to the Bears having a higher position in the claiming order. The Saints are in the market for a linebacker, with a need for more depth there.

Defensive back Paulson Adebo suffered an ankle injury in the Chargers game and is currently dealing with it.

READ MORE Saints announce practice squad additions

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

