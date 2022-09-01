Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a deposition with...
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a deposition with Kellye SoRelle, Oath Keepers general counsel, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, July 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. SoRelle has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice said Thursday that SoRelle, general counsel for the antigovernment group, was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.(House Select Committee via AP, File)
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Kellye SoRelle — general counsel for the antigovernment group — was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, the Justice Department said.

SoRelle is a close associate of Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ leader who is heading to trial later this month alongside other extremists on seditious conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors say Rhodes and his militia group plotted for weeks to stop the lawful transfer of power. Prosecutors say the Oath Keepers purchased weapons and set up battle plans with the goal of keeping President Donald Trump in office.

SoRelle was present at an underground garage meeting the night before the riot that’s been a focus for investigators.

The meeting included Rhodes and and Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys extremist group, who is charged separately with seditious conspiracy alongside other members of the group that describes themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

Publicly released video of the meeting doesn’t reveal much about their discussion, and prosecutors have said only that one of the meeting’s participants “referenced the Capitol.”

SoRelle told The Associated Press last year that FBI agents seized her phone and provided her a search warrant that said it was related to an investigation into seditious conspiracy, among other crimes. The indictment against SoRelle made public Thursday does not include a charge of seditious conspiracy.

SoRelle told the AP at the time that she had no knowledge of or involvement in the Capitol breach, calling the seizure of her phone “unethical” and the investigation “a witch hunt.”

SoRelle is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Austin, Texas, later Thursday.

___

For full coverage of the Capitol riot, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a news conference Thursday evening,...
BRPD schedules news conference to address ‘internal affairs investigations’
Traffic Crash
18-year-old killed in deadly crash at intersection
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic