New program helps more BRCC students get nursing degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For years, Baton Rouge Community College has offered a path to education. And with a stroke of a pen, that path is now more accessible.

“All students now will be able to do this online platform to get their BSN, hopefully their bachelor’s degree. We know that 6000 nurses are needed across the state of Louisiana in many modalities and many specialties and so to provide greater access for our students,” said Willie E. Smith, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College.

A new partnership between BRCC and Grand Canyon University lets students enroll in both colleges for nursing classes.

“It’s a program that requires a lot of commitment, so we want to work in tandem and make sure we have the right student for the program, and at the same time, we don’t want to overburden them with their studies because we do want them to be successful,” said Monique Smith, university development counselor at Grand Canyon.

It helps students get their nursing degrees in about three years and gets more nurses into hospitals.

“Within health, the health care system, there’s a huge disparity between the number of nurses that are actually in the field. And the agreement that we’re doing today is actually going to help to fast track those students that attend Baton Rouge Community College going through a bachelor of science in nursing and possibly of master’s in science and nursing,” said Jason Anthony, senior university development manager for Grand Canyon.

Currently, there are about 200 students enrolled in BRCC’s nursing program who could potentially qualify for concurrent enrollment.

They must maintain a 2.8 GPA to be part of concurrent enrollment.

There are still spots open for fall classes at BRCC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.