Arrest made in case of woman found shot to death inside vehicle

Marcus Earl Green
Marcus Earl Green(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1, in connection with the investigation into a woman being found shot to death inside a vehicle in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

According to BRPD, Green is accused of shooting and killing Rosalind Scott, 59. She was found dead on Glen Oaks Drive on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Investigators said the U.S Marshals assisted in making the arrest.

