Arrest made in case of woman found shot to death inside vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1, in connection with the investigation into a woman being found shot to death inside a vehicle in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

According to BRPD, Green is accused of shooting and killing Rosalind Scott, 59. She was found dead on Glen Oaks Drive on Sunday, Aug. 28.

RELATED: Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say

Investigators said the U.S Marshals assisted in making the arrest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.