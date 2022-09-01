Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mainly dry today but storms return for the holiday weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drier air briefly slipping into the area from the north will result in fairly quiet weather for today. Heat will continue to be the main issue, with highs reaching the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1(WAFB)

However, slightly lower humidity should keep heat index values below 105° for most. Rain chances are expected to run less than 20%, with best chances near and west of metro Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1(WAFB)

The pattern flips back to a stormy one as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a return of showers and t-storms. Guidance has trended slightly less ‘wet’ for Friday, with tomorrow’s rain chances posted around 50%. We should squeeze out one more day in the low 90s before increased rain coverage helps to keep temperatures in the 80s for a number of days.

The holiday weekend will be a little dicey for any outdoor plans you might have scheduled. Widespread shower and t-storm activity is expected by Saturday, with rain chances posted at 80%. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern, with a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for the majority of our area. Clouds and rains should keep highs in the mid 80s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1(WAFB)

Little change is expected into the early part of next week, including Labor Day, as rain chances hover around 70% through Monday. Locally heavy rain will continue to be possible, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1(WAFB)

The latest 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests totals of 1.5″-3.0″ will be common across our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1(WAFB)

In the tropics, the Atlantic has awakened from its August slumber, with Tropical Depression #5 forming as of 4 a.m. Thursday over the north Atlantic. Our first depression in about 2 months is forecast to become Tropical Storm Danielle and potentially a hurricane within the next couple of days.

It is expected to meander over the north Atlantic and away from land over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1(WAFB)

Elsewhere, we continue to track two other areas of potential development, but neither appears to be much threat to land over the next several days. Most importantly for us, there are no Gulf of Mexico threats seen anytime soon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Flooding Threat
A few hot and mainly dry weather days before rain returns
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Wednesday, August 31.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, August 31
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Wednesday, August 31.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, August 31
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Wednesday, August 31.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, August 31