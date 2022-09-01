Mainly dry today but storms return for the holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drier air briefly slipping into the area from the north will result in fairly quiet weather for today. Heat will continue to be the main issue, with highs reaching the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1 (WAFB)

However, slightly lower humidity should keep heat index values below 105° for most. Rain chances are expected to run less than 20%, with best chances near and west of metro Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1 (WAFB)

The pattern flips back to a stormy one as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico will bring a return of showers and t-storms. Guidance has trended slightly less ‘wet’ for Friday, with tomorrow’s rain chances posted around 50%. We should squeeze out one more day in the low 90s before increased rain coverage helps to keep temperatures in the 80s for a number of days.

The holiday weekend will be a little dicey for any outdoor plans you might have scheduled. Widespread shower and t-storm activity is expected by Saturday, with rain chances posted at 80%. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern, with a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for the majority of our area. Clouds and rains should keep highs in the mid 80s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1 (WAFB)

Little change is expected into the early part of next week, including Labor Day, as rain chances hover around 70% through Monday. Locally heavy rain will continue to be possible, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1 (WAFB)

The latest 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests totals of 1.5″-3.0″ will be common across our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1 (WAFB)

In the tropics, the Atlantic has awakened from its August slumber, with Tropical Depression #5 forming as of 4 a.m. Thursday over the north Atlantic. Our first depression in about 2 months is forecast to become Tropical Storm Danielle and potentially a hurricane within the next couple of days.

NEW: The Atlantic has awakened from its August slumber. Tropical Depression #5 has formed over the north Atlantic. Forecast to become #Danielle and a hurricane over the next couple of days while meandering. No threat to land over the next several days. pic.twitter.com/6f9scEfWgM — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) September 1, 2022

It is expected to meander over the north Atlantic and away from land over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1 (WAFB)

Elsewhere, we continue to track two other areas of potential development, but neither appears to be much threat to land over the next several days. Most importantly for us, there are no Gulf of Mexico threats seen anytime soon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 1 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.