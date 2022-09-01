LSU student cited after allegedly grabbing, following person near campus dorm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Campus police at Louisiana State University (LSU) cited a student accused of grabbing and attempting to follow a person near one of the school’s residence halls.

A university spokesman said the incident happened early Thursday, Sept. 1 near Cypress Hall. The suspect, Daniel Eme, was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The spokesman said Eme was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery.

The incident is the latest among a string of crimes on the university’s campus.

Campus officers arrested a man who allegedly posed as a food delivery driver and attempted to abduct a student outside of Acadian Hall Thursday, Aug. 25.

Prior to that, police investigated a reported abduction of a female student on campus. Read more about that case by clicking the link here.

