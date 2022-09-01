L’Auberge Casino celebrating 10th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge is celebrating its 10 year anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1.

There will be special events happening throughout the day, according to the casino.

According to a press release, the first 1,000 guests to show up on Thursday afternoon are invited to attend a champagne and cupcake toast from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Participants may also enter prize drawings.

Specialty drinks and other activities are planned to celebrate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.