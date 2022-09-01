La. donating 300 trailers to Kentucky flood survivors
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is sending help to flood survivors in Kentucky.
According to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, 300 trailers will be donated to Eastern Kentucky flood survivors.
GOHSEP made the announcement in a post on Facebook Thursday, Sept. 1.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.