LA-1 shut down in both directions due to multiple car crash

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - LA-1 shut down in both directions near White Castle due to a multiple vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

