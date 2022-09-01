LA-1 shut down in both directions due to multiple car crash

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - LA-1 shut down in both directions near White Castle due to a multiple vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

BREAKING: LA-1 is CLOSED in both directions near White Castle due to a multiple vehicle crash. Emergency vehicles on scene. pic.twitter.com/lIeI6cvKyN — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) September 1, 2022

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

