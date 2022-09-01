LA-1 shut down in both directions due to multiple car crash
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - LA-1 shut down in both directions near White Castle due to a multiple vehicle crash on Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
