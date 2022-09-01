LA-1 reopens after temporary shut down due to multiple car crash
WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - LA-1 was temporarily shut down in both directions near White Castle due to a multiple vehicle crash on Thursday morning.
Officials announced the highway reopened just before 10 a.m.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.
