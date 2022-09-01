Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Kevin Faulk

Former LSU running back Kevin Faulk is still the university's all-time leading rusher and a recent member of the Tigers' coaching staff.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A 1996 first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, Faulk still holds the all-time SEC record with 6,833 all-purpose yards, a mark that was fourth in FBS history when he finished his career.

During that 1996 season, he led the SEC in all-purpose yards and ranked second in the league in rushing. Faulk followed up his All-America campaign by leading the SEC in rushing during both his junior and senior seasons, and he also topped the league in scoring as a senior.

The three-time first-team All-SEC selection was the first player in LSU history to average more than 100 yards per game during his entire career.

