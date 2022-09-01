Facebook
Instacart driver stabbed, bitten while stopping robbery suspect

The suspect faces charges of assault with intent to murder and armed robbery. (WCVB, PROVIDED VIDEO, CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) - An armed robbery suspect is behind bars, thanks to the brave actions of an Instacart driver.

Police say 21-year-old Ryan Dos Santos was dropping off groceries for Instacart when he heard a woman screaming shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. A man armed with a knife had allegedly stolen her purse.

Dos Santos immediately jumped into action to stop the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Jayson Seay, ignoring any potential consequences of taking him down.

“I saw the opportunity, tackled him, went on the ground. He was able to stab me, my leg, my quad, bit me three times on my left arm,” Dos Santos said.

The delivery driver held Seay down until police arrived and arrested him.

“You don’t even think about when these things happen. I don’t know. Instinct,” Dos Santos said.

Dos Santos was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches for the stab wound on his leg. He is expected to recover.

“They say on the news, ‘Good Samaritan,’ I guess. I don’t think it’s that big a deal. I did what every good citizen should do. I don’t know if they would but should,” he said.

Seay faces charges of assault with intent to murder and armed robbery. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Police say the woman who was robbed is OK.

