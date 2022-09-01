GET CARDED: Sign up for a library card at Ascension Parish Library

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Library (APL) is encouraging residents to sign up for a library card this month during the month of September.

That’s because this month is National Library Card Sign Up Month.

You can sign up at one of any four Ascension Library locations.

APL announced it is the first library in the Capital Region to offer cardholders family-friendly entertainment passes to local and regional museums and nature centers through its Adventure Pass Collection.

APL cardholders can also access online learning courses, ACT Prep materials, borrow kits to learn a new skill or hobby, use online resources to learn a new language, get homework help, or be crafty, stream movies, TV shows, and music, check out board games and preloaded tablets for children and adults, borrow books, magazines, and audiobooks, use public computers with internet access, connect using public Wi-Fi, fax, or book a study room.

This year, APL teamed up with local businesses, where customers can earn savings by showing their library card in September. Carli Co. Café and Pot & Paddle in Gonzales will offer a 20 percent discount when cardholders present their library card. Those who sign up for their first library card at any APL location will receive a coupon from American Family Martial Arts in Prairieville for free lessons (while supplies last).

The library and Ascension Public Schools have also partnered to provide all students and teachers in the parish with Education eCards. Using the school-issued ID number, eCards provide 24/7, year-round access to all the library’s digital resources (homework help, research databases, ebooks, audiobooks, and more). A full-access card is needed to borrow materials from each physical library location.

Beginning at birth, Ascension Parish residents are eligible for a free library card. Those who work or attend school in Ascension Parish, but do not live in the parish, may also obtain a library card. APL cards must be renewed every five years, and there are no fines for overdue materials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.