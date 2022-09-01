Former college basketball player dies of injuries suffered while working at Louis Armstrong Airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jermani Thompson of Reserve had a strong affinity for basketball and photos of her bear that out as she clutched a basketball and wore team uniforms.

But tragically the 26-year-old will never play again. Late on Tuesday (Aug. 30) Thompson suffered injuries while working at Louis Armstrong International Airport that ultimately took her life.

Angela Dorsey spoke of the devastating loss of her daughter and her love for basketball.

“She was a basketball guru; do anything you ask her to do. What you need me to do,” said Dorsey. “I just can’t believe it, you know, my only daughter is gone. I don’t believe it. It’s like, she just told me I see you when I come back.”

Thompson’s mother showed medals and trophies her daughter won for her skills on the basketball court.

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader while offloading bags from a plane at the New Orleans airport on Tuesday (Aug. 30). (Facebook)

She played at Riverside Academy, East St. John High School and after high school, she was a basketball player at Hesston College in Kansas where she earned an associate degree. Her mother says her daughter also got a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi where she also played the sport she loved.

“A lot of those ladies that she played ball with, they have already contacted me and reached out to me,” said Dorsey.

She said her daughter was nicknamed “Jerm” and was employed by Gat Airline Ground Support.

The company’s CEO Mike Hough provided the following statement:

“Yesterday at approximately 10:20 PM, we had a fatality in our New Orleans operation. One of our supervisory team members was injured and subsequently died while working to offload an inbound aircraft. What we know so far is that her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader. We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able. Please send your well wishes to everyone at our New Orleans station during this very difficult time.”

The aircraft being offloaded was a Frontier Airline plane.

Frontier spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said, “We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

And she said the airline had one cancellation Tuesday morning, but all other flights remain scheduled.

“My daughter was a good child, she was a loving child, she was a child that made friends anywhere,” said Dorsey.

And she loved her family dearly, as well as pets and food.

“Oh, she loved to eat, mama what you’re cooking today?” said Dorsey.

Armstrong Airport Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole statement reads:

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines. Jermani was a part of our Airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.”

And Thompson’s family said she enjoyed her job at the airport.

“She worked, she worked,” said her mother.

And now heartbroken her family must go on without her.

Herman Dorsey is Thompson’s stepfather.

“You do it one day at a time,” said Mr. Dorsey.

His wife chimed in, “With prayers.”

And Mr. Dorsey added, “Reading the word and prayers will bring us through and a lot of people are going to be praying for us but we have to pray ourself.”

Thompson’s survivors include four brothers and other relatives and friends.

