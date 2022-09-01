Fight between students leads to temporary lockdown at Livonia High

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A fight Thursday morning at Livonia High School led to a temporary ‘lockdown’ of the school, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.

The sheriff says the altercation took place at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.

At least three juveniles were involved in the fight.

Sheriff Thibodeaux says the extent of the students’ injuries is unknown currently, and his school resource officer is investigating.

WAFB reached out to Superintendent Kim Canezaro for more details on the incident but has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more details.

