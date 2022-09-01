EBR officials looking to tackle blight with American Rescue Plan funds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people have complained about the blight situation in Baton Rouge for years now.

But could a small solution be on the way for some?

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office is using $4.5 million dollars of American Rescue Plan funds to go after condemned structures and more across the parish, in hopes of reducing blight over the coming years.

“Oh, everybody is just so happy. They just tickled to death to see that we got some results down here,” said Lovell Walker, a Scotlandville resident.

For quite some time, Walker has been pushing to get city-parish crews to demolish an old home on Robin Street in the Scotlandville area.

“About 3 or 4 years. 3 years at least,” he said.

Finally last week, crews demolished the eye-sore of a building.

“It was a major problem; they were having people going in and sleeping and taking things out. It was just a nuisance to the neighbors,” said Walker.

“Blight contributes to crime, blight contributes to mosquitoes and rodents,” said Mark Armstrong, EBR Chief Communications Officer.

Armstrong says the city-parish is using millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan to address blight within Baton Rouge.

“They’re going to be going after condemned structures. They’re going to be going after tall grass, they’re going to be going after illegal dumping on private lots,” said Armstrong.

While many people out there want a faster process in removing that abandoned house next door, there are a lot of hoops officials must go through first.

“It’s due process. This is private property. So, in order for the government, us, to go onto private property, we have to get the proper authorization. And we have to afford that property owner that due process, whether it be Blight Court or through the Metro Council,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong says the goal is to do more blight work than ever before in the coming years.

But first, the city will focus on the tall grass and illegal dumping which requires less red tape.

“As much as we can get approval through the Metro Council, we will also be demolishing condemned homes as well,” said Armstrong.

But everyone is just hopeful for more progress like this.

“Even though they work with you. But it takes so much time and I think bringing more people on staff would help them correct these things,” said Walker.

City-Parish officials hope to address a couple thousand different properties across Baton Rouge with these funds.

They’re urging people to call that 311 number for blight issues in your neighborhood.

