Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting, investigators say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed during a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, according to emergency responders.

The shooting happened on Foster Road near Comite Drive.

According to EBRSO, two men had weapons, and one person was shot in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

The shooter is believed to still be on the scene and speaking to deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

