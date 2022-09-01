Facebook
Denham Springs cop accused of carnal knowledge waives extradition

Joseph Reid Copeland
Joseph Reid Copeland(Irving Police Department)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs police officer accused of an inappropriate relationship with a female minor has waived his right to an extradition hearing in Texas. He will now be transported to Louisiana to face criminal charges.

Joseph Reid Copeland was taken into custody in Irving, Texas earlier this week. He is expected to be transported to Livingston Parish sometime next week, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s spokesperson Lori Steele said.

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force and Irving Police Department Fugitive Unit tracked down Copeland after he fled the state.

Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations made against Copeland resulted in the opening of an internal affairs investigation. Copeland then resigned.

Walker said the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted to conduct a criminal investigation, which led to the warrant being issued for Copeland’s arrest.

Copeland is wanted on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office.

“While this is still an ongoing investigation, we can tell you that the Denham Springs Police Chief asked us to look into an incident that occurred around the 19th of August 2022,” Sheriff Jason Ard earlier this week. “Through our investigation, warrants were issued for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Malfeasance in Office for Joseph Reid Copeland.”

