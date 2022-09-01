Facebook
Car catches fire near L’Auberge Casino, no injuries reported

Crews report the car was not inside of the garage when it caught fire.
Crews report the car was not inside of the garage when it caught fire.(St. George Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a car fire near a parking garage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Crews report the car was not inside of the garage when it caught fire.

No injuries were reported.
According to a post on Facebook, firefighters “were able to access and extinguish the fire quickly!”

