Car catches fire near L’Auberge Casino, no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a car fire near a parking garage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Crews report the car was not inside of the garage when it caught fire.

No injuries were reported. (St. George Fire Department)

According to a post on Facebook, firefighters “were able to access and extinguish the fire quickly!”

No injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported. (St. George Fire Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.