Car catches fire near L’Auberge Casino, no injuries reported
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a car fire near a parking garage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Crews report the car was not inside of the garage when it caught fire.
According to a post on Facebook, firefighters “were able to access and extinguish the fire quickly!”
No injuries were reported.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.