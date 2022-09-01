BRPD schedules news conference to address ‘internal affairs investigations’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a news conference Thursday evening, Sept. 1.

Chief Murphy Paul and BRPD’s administrative staff reportedly, “will share information relative to some internal affairs investigations and administrative matters.”

Back in June, the Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement addressing multiple ongoing investigations into wrongdoing allegedly committed by current and former officers.

RELATED: BRPD addresses investigations into officers accused of wrongdoing

That news conference will take place at 5:30 p.m. at BRPD Headquarters on Airline Highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAFB as we learn new details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.