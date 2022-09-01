Boil advisory issued for some Livingston Parish residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish has issued a Boil Water Advisory for some of its customers on Thursday, September 1.

The water district is making repairs to a broken water main on Lockhart Road (LA-1026) in Denham Springs. While making repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard, according to the city.

This advisory affects those on Lockhart Rd. (LA-1026) from Linder Rd. to Eden Church Rd., including the streets in between: Provision Ln., Barnett Drive, Country Club Ln., and Gene Buckle Avenue, reportedly.

This advisory excludes Linder Road, Knight Drive, Dunn Road, and Country Club drive, officials say.

