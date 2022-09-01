Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Boil advisory issued for some Livingston Parish residents

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish has issued a Boil Water Advisory for some of its customers on Thursday, September 1.

The water district is making repairs to a broken water main on Lockhart Road (LA-1026) in Denham Springs.  While making repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard, according to the city.

This advisory affects those on Lockhart Rd. (LA-1026) from Linder Rd. to Eden Church Rd., including the streets in between: Provision Ln., Barnett Drive, Country Club Ln., and Gene Buckle Avenue, reportedly.

This advisory excludes Linder Road, Knight Drive, Dunn Road, and Country Club drive, officials say.

More information on this boil advisory can be found at www.ward2water.com

Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

A fight Thursday morning at Livonia High School led to a temporary ‘lockdown’ of the school,...
Livonia High will be closed day after fight led to lockdown, school board announces
Deputies have recovered the makings of an exotic zoo as part of their ongoing investigation...
Taxidermied cheetah, zebra, lions recovered in bizarre E. Feliciana burglary case
The Ascension Parish Library (APL) is encouraging residents to sign up for a library card this...
GET CARDED: Sign up for a library card at Ascension Parish Library
Jordy Culotta Show - LSU recruiting Shea Dixon, LSU Football with Wilson Alexander
Jordy Culotta Show - LSU recruiting Shea Dixon, LSU Football with Wilson Alexander