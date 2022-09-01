Baton Rouge woman files multiple complaints after sticky mess surfaces outside of apartment complex

Facebook
A Baton Rouge woman says she knows exactly when her neighbors go to the restroom, because it ends up in her backyard.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says she knows exactly when her neighbors go to the restroom, because it ends up in her backyard. She said her apartment managers were not listening, so she called “Newsline 9″.

Corleaner Childs says that has become a part of everyday living for her, but her apartment managers tell us something completely different.

Childs claims her neighbor’s sewage waste ends up right by her daughter’s window.

“When they flush their toilet, their feces come into my kids toilet. If I try to flush my toilet, it does not go anywhere. That is when we have to take buckets to pour water down so it can come out the hole right there in the ground,” said Corleander Childs.

Along with bugs swarming around and finding their way inside of the home, she says the situation is compromising the health of her kids.

“I was sent home from work because of my daughter. The school is calling me, because she has a whole bunch of bug bites on her arm, and they want to know whether it is monkeypox or mosquitoes. We took her to urgent care and found out it was mosquito bites from this,” said Childs.

Workers at the complex told us they did not want to speak on camera, but said they only first heard of the problem a few days ago and need time to fix it.

Corleaner says she’s put in more than two dozen maintenance tickets about this over the past two months.

“I’ve been putting in tickets, no one calls me, they don’t leave letters on the door, but if they want to come in for a bogus apartment inspection, they will put a note on the door for that,” said Childs.

Other neighbors told us this has happened before but got resolved when the former management company sent someone to clean snake the lines.

The managers there told us they hoped to have the plumbing issues repaired by the end of the day.

