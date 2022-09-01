Ascension Sheriff’s Office investigating how jail surveillance video of fight lands on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to social media.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to social media on Monday, August 29. (Ascension Sheriff's Office)

The video shows a fight taking place inside of the jail in Donaldsonville over the weekend.

Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre found out about the video on Monday, August 29.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office tells WAFB, “An internal review is currently being conducted to determine how, why, and who released the video. It is contrary to our policies, procedures, and protocols to release security video without proper authorization.”

We’re told no corrections officers or inmates were injured during the altercation.

“Our Corrections Officers are challenged every day to keep our communities safe. I commend the men and women of the Ascension Parish Jail Division who are dedicated to the safety and welfare of our inmate population and safety and security of our faculty,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

This is an ongoing investigation.

