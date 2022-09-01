Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Sheriff’s Office investigating how jail surveillance video of fight lands on social media

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to social media.(Ascension Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to social media.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating how jail security video was posted to social media on Monday, August 29.(Ascension Sheriff's Office)

The video shows a fight taking place inside of the jail in Donaldsonville over the weekend.

Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre found out about the video on Monday, August 29.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office tells WAFB, “An internal review is currently being conducted to determine how, why, and who released the video. It is contrary to our policies, procedures, and protocols to release security video without proper authorization.”

We’re told no corrections officers or inmates were injured during the altercation.

“Our Corrections Officers are challenged every day to keep our communities safe. I commend the men and women of the Ascension Parish Jail Division who are dedicated to the safety and welfare of our inmate population and safety and security of our faculty,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Groundbreaking for new Baker High School
Baker High School renovations begin
A fight Thursday morning at Livonia High School led to a temporary ‘lockdown’ of the school,...
Student hospitalized after Livonia High brawl; school canceled Friday
Prices at the pump extend an 11-week decline and continue to fall before Labor Day weekend.
Gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day weekend; 20% lower than July
Two juveniles have been taken into custody following a fight at Livonia High School that sent...
Student hospitalized after Livonia High brawl; school canceled Friday