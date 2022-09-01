Facebook
18-year-old killed in deadly crash at intersection

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(unsplash.com)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old has died from his injuries after being struck by a car while allegedly running through a stop sign, according to Police.

Baton Rouge Traffic Homicide Detectives tell WAFB, the crash took place on August 31, at around 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive.

Detectives believe that the driver of a 2011 Silverado ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck the 2014 Silverado.

The driver of the 2011 Silverado, Bryan Martinez, died from his injuries sustained during the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

