Shooting near Baton Rouge dog park sends person to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting near a dog park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

BRPD said it happened near the Raising Cane’s Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive. Investigators said the victim’s condition is unknown.

According to police, the shooting happened near the bathroom area of the park.

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots just before 7 p.m. They added one person was taken away in an ambulance.

No other details were available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.