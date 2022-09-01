Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shooting near Baton Rouge dog park sends person to hospital

One person was injured in a shooting near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive on...
One person was injured in a shooting near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive on Aug. 31, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting near a dog park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

BRPD said it happened near the Raising Cane’s Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive. Investigators said the victim’s condition is unknown.

According to police, the shooting happened near the bathroom area of the park.

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots just before 7 p.m. They added one person was taken away in an ambulance.

No other details were available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Olive Square Apartments
Baton Rouge woman files multiple complaints after sticky mess surfaces outside of apartment complex
Donaldsonville crime task force
Donaldsonville crime task force, community help try to keep crime down
A Baton Rouge woman says she knows exactly when her neighbors go to the restroom, because it...
BR woman files multiple complaints after sticky mess surfaces outside of apartment complex
Rollins Road will eventually get repairs done, but some officials and neighbors worry that the...
Zachary road brings concerns on safety