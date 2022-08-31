Zachary Road brings concerns on safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rollins Road will eventually get repairs done, but some officials and neighbors worry that the road may not last long before someone gets hurt.

People who live off Rollins Road have one word to describe it, bumpy. “Fire trucks, ambulances, school buses, there are all going to take a beating on a road that’s in this sort of disrepair,” explains Jeremy Hurst who lives off Rollins Road. Hurst like many other parents, drive down Rollins Road, twice a day taking his two daughters two and from school. He says the pot holes are not easy to drive on. “I voted for the MOVEBR tax, specifically because this street was on the list, this was years ago and it’s no progress since,” adds Hurst.

Over the years, crews have made minor repairs to Rollins Road, to make the drive bearable, but despite the patchwork, neighbors say it’s become harder to drive on when it’s raining and at night.

Zachary Council Member John Leblanc says it’s been a problem for first responders. “It’s so much weight on the fire truck, carrying the water and all of the equipment. When you hit these pot holes, it puts a lot of stress on the frames of these fire trucks,” says Leblanc. Leblanc points out, when those trucks are damaged, the repairs cost tax payers.

While Zachary residents wait for Rollins Road to move up the MOVEBR project list, Leblanc worries the road will not last much longer and someone could get hurt. “Yes, there is bad roads all over, we know that. Catching up on infrastructure is across the board and across the parish an issue,” explains East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Brandon Noel.

Noel says he’s been working with EBR’s department of transportation looking into other temporary solutions for Rollins Road, like a micro seal. “It will bring up the grade a little bit, may like a half inch, which can kind of help with some of the rough ride, that you are feeling on the multitude of patchwork that you see right now,” adds Noel.

Noel says the goal is to eventually overlay the road and to do it during the summertime, so it won’t affect school traffic. Currently, officials are trying to figure out when Rollins Road repairs will begin or if they can get it higher up on the priority list.

Besides Rollins Road, three other Zachary roads are on the list for repairs.

