YOUR MONEY: Labor Day holiday sales, what’s worth buying?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year, excluding Christmas, Labor Day weekend is the last major three-day holiday weekend of the year.

Whether you’re trying to find end-of-summer savings or get a head start on Christmas gift shopping, there are a few retail categories you will save money on.

The shopping experts at RetailMeNot did most of the research for you to find the best sales.

This is a good time to shop for appliances.

Individual refrigerators, washers, dryers, and dishwashers will get marked down.

RetailMeNot expects even bigger discounts on appliance bundle deals, like a washer and dryer set.

Depending on the brand, make, and model, shoppers can save up to 40 percent off appliance bundles.

If you don’t want to pay up front for these big-ticket items, retailers may offer special financing offers during Labor Day.

It’s always worth asking store employees to see what type of special deal they may offer this weekend.

This is also a good time to save big on clearance clothing.

This is the time of year when retailers start clearing out summer inventory to make way for fall clothing.

Major stores like Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Old Navy are expected to offer clearance sales through Labor Day.

On the other hand, RetailMeNot recommends holding off on buying fall clothing.

Since new merchandise is now hitting the floor, you will likely pay full price until Black Friday, when winter clothing comes out.

The shopping experts also recommend waiting to buy tech gear or TVs this weekend.

It might be tempting to buy now because football season is about to begin but it pays to wait until Black Friday for better deals.

RetailMeNot said during the month of November, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy will all be matching each other’s lower prices on smart home gadgets, smart watches, fitness trackers, laptops, and tablets.

