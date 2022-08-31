Student arrested after false school threat made at Dutchtown Middle

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Officials say they have arrested the student who is allegedly behind Wednesday’s rumored school threat in Geismar.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says the 12-year-old was arrested for the false claim of a shooting at Dutchtown Middle School. He is charged with terrorizing, and was booked into a juvenile detention center.

According to APSO, detectives received a call around 10 a.m., regarding a shooting incident at Dutchtown Middle School on Wednesday, August 31.

The incident was confirmed false by a deputy who was on campus during the 911 call.

The school was placed on lockdown while deputies and school officials walked the campus.

Detectives say the student reportedly used his cellphone on campus to make the false 911 call.

This is an ongoing investigation.

