Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight.

According to BRPD, officers responded to the area of N. Foster Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, regarding a reported shooting “believed to involve two victims.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight. (WAFB)

The incident happened just before 3 a.m.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

