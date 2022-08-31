Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting overnight.
According to BRPD, officers responded to the area of N. Foster Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, regarding a reported shooting “believed to involve two victims.”
The incident happened just before 3 a.m.
Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.