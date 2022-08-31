Person accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify an individual allegedly connected to a burglary on campus.
According to LSU Police, the individual pictured is believed to be responsible for a burglary at the Baptist College Ministry on Aug. 11.
Police ask if you can help identify the individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
