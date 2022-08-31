Person accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify an individual allegedly connected to a burglary on campus.

According to LSU Police, the individual pictured is believed to be responsible for a burglary at the Baptist College Ministry on Aug. 11.

Police ask if you can help identify the individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.