Person accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus

Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify an individual allegedly...
Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify an individual allegedly connected to a burglary on campus.(LSU Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify an individual allegedly connected to a burglary on campus.

According to LSU Police, the individual pictured is believed to be responsible for a burglary at the Baptist College Ministry on Aug. 11.

Police ask if you can help identify the individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

