Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge after 2018 homicide in Plaquemine

Dexter Young
Dexter Young(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has pleaded guilty for shooting and killing someone in Plaquemine back in 2018.

According to officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Dexter Young pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the Iberville Parish Courthouse Wednesday morning, August 31.

Police say back on April 14, 2018, a fight at a bar escalated to a deadly shooting on High School Street in Plaquemine.

The victim was identified as Bradford Louis.

“The plea was taken with the consent and agreement from the family of Bradford Lewis. And we feel good that the family at this point can get some closure,” said Chad Aguillard, chief lead prosecutor for District Attorney Tony Clayton.

We’re told Louis’ family gave a statement in court today as well.

“The killing of Bradford Lewis was not justified under the law. And we feel that a manslaughter conclusion in this case was reasonable, especially because it was done with the consent of the victims’ family,” said Aguillard, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Timothy Collins.

Young was given a 20-year prison sentence.

