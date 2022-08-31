LSU set to have alternating offensive captains; Kelly names kick/punt returner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly has decided to have alternating offensive captains each week and he explained why on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“It was scattered from an offensive perspective,” said Kelly. “We probably had 15 guys on offense getting votes. So, I felt the best way to do it was to nominate somebody from week to week on the offensive side of the ball. So, we’d continue to gain the opportunity to build leadership on offense and give guys the opportunity to represent the offensive side of the ball as a captain as well.”

The team’s top vote-getters for permanent captains are three defenders. They were announced and introduced Tuesday.

RELATED: Brian Kelly announces Ojulari, Gaye, and Jones Jr as team captains

The Allstate Louisiana Kickoff game was announced as a sellout on Wednesday.

Kelly also named wide receiver Malik Nabers as his kickoff and punt returner for Sunday against Florida State.

Running back John Emery Jr. is expected to be in street clothes for the game while serving an additional two-game academic suspension after missing the 2021 season.

The Destrehan native was recently a guest on the Jordy Culotta Show to discuss his fate.

Our LIVE LSU football preseason special in the Superdome, called “Kelly’s Kickoff,” can be Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. right before 60 Minutes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.