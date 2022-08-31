Facebook
Heavy police presence in Baton Rouge stems from search for stolen items

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy police presence on Camellia Avenue off Government Street in Baton Rouge due to a search for items allegedly stolen during a burglary in East Feliciana Parish, according to officials.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said deputies were notified of several items missing from a home and ended up arresting two people who returned to the scene of the crime to steal.

Sheriff Travis added the two people are being cooperative with investigators and told deputies they stashed the stolen items at a home in Baton Rouge.

There is a heavy police presence off Government Street in Baton Rouge due to the search for...
There is a heavy police presence off Government Street in Baton Rouge due to the search for stolen items.(WAFB)

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting in the recovery of those items, so the scene that’s playing out on Camellia Avenue is not violent but it’s just taking a heavy police presence to recover all of the items, which include bikes, cars, guns, and more.

The sheriff said more arrests are possible as they continue to investigate.

