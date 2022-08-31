Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gov. Beshear, Gov. Edwards: Travel Trailers Acquired to Aid Hurricane Ida Survivors Now Providing Shelter for Eastern Kentucky Flood Survivors

State legislators will not be holding a veto override session this weekend to consider bills...
State legislators will not be holding a veto override session this weekend to consider bills from the 2022 Legislative Session rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards.(KALB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This following press release is from the office of Gov. John Bel Edwards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAFB)- Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an agreement where the state of Louisiana will donate up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors.

Starting this week, the commonwealth is moving the first trailers from Louisiana to Letcher and Floyd counties. Additional travel trailers will be moved in phases to various community sites that are out of flood zones themselves, but near flood-impacted areas.

The travel trailers are part of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, and flood survivors can register for a trailer by visiting the Governor’s flood resources website.

“In response to these devastating floods, we have seen amazing helpers – Kentuckians helping one another and our fellow Americans from all over the country donating to help our families. Now we are seeing Gov. Edwards and the state of Louisiana helping our people with critical shelter,” Gov. Beshear said. “Unfortunately, folks in Louisiana know the pain and devastation of natural disasters all too well. But despite all they’ve been through themselves, this state is still choosing to pay it forward. Now more families in Kentucky will have quicker access to intermediate housing.”

“We understand the importance of helping people in the aftermath of a natural disaster, including helping them find shelter as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives,” Gov. Edwards said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Kentucky to help its residents in Eastern Kentucky by providing interim shelter as they recover and rebuild from the devastating floods that swept through their region in July.”

Louisiana originally purchased the travel trailers; however, they are seeking cost reimbursement from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While the travel trailers are provided at no cost to the commonwealth, the state will use funds from the recently passed Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE) relief package to transport and prepare the travel trailers for families in Eastern Kentucky.

The nearly $212.7 million of the EKSAFE fund, which was designed to be similar to the relief aid for Western Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes, will also be spent to provide crucial help to Eastern Kentucky communities. To read more about the bill’s details, click here, or to read the bill, click here.

In addition to the travel trailers from Louisiana, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program has moved 119 travel trailers that housed Western Kentucky tornado survivors to Eastern Kentucky. Nearly 350 flooding survivors are also sheltered at the Kentucky State Parks in the region.

The commonwealth lost at least 39 Kentuckians, and thousands of families lost their homes and nearly all their possessions due to the flooding. To learn more about the recovery efforts, visit the Governor’s disaster relief resources website, and click here to donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

The Caesars Superdome provided video of crews painting the turf for the Allstate Louisiana...
Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU; game officially sold out
A report from the CDC said cases have increased by 30 percent over the last several years.
Gestational diabetes on the rise, causing complications for moms & babies
A benefit dinner for New Roads police officer Travon Smith will be held on Friday, Sept. 2.
Benefit dinner in support of injured New Roads police officer set for Friday
Officers with automatic rifles were seen outside of a home being searched for stolen items.
Heavy police presence in Baton Rouge stems from search for stolen items