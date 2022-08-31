Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Female baggage handler killed in undisclosed incident at New Orleans airport

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Frontier Airlines airliners stand at gates at Denver...
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Frontier Airlines airliners stand at gates at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead following an undisclosed incident at the New Orleans airport, a spokesperson says.

According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, the 26-year-old, identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office as Jermani Thompson, was injured Tuesday (Aug. 30) around 10 p.m on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.

Officials did not disclose what happened or what kind of injuries she sustained.

Thompson, an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support, was transported to a hospital where she died.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

broadband internet
Gov. Edwards, state leaders participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit
Family provided photo of Karrington Len Jade Smith
Man accused in accidental killing of pregnant teen pleads not guilty
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, August 31
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, August 31
A report from the CDC said cases have increased by 30 percent over the last several years.
Gestational diabetes on the rise, causing complications for moms & babies
Baby
Emmett’s Journey: Treatment for tetralogy of Fallot