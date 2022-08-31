Feeling the heat as rain chances drop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lower rain chances today mean that heat will be the biggest issue for many of us. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies, with heat index values peaking above 105° in many WAFB neighborhoods. Use caution if you have to be outdoors for any length of time, taking frequent breaks and making sure to stay hydrated. Otherwise, it should be noticeably drier, with today’s rain chances posted at 30%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 31 (WAFB)

Looking ahead, it now appears that the cold front we’ve been talking about for a couple of days may have a difficult time actually making through much of our area. With that in mind, hot weather will continue into Thursday, with highs in the mid 90s. It still looks as though we’ll be right on the edge of some drier air and that may help to keep heat index values below 105°, especially north of the interstates. That drier air also means rain chances will run no higher than 20% on Thursday.

The drier air will be fleeting, however, as tropical moisture makes a quick return for the holiday weekend. Scattered to numerous storms are expected by Friday, with periods of rain remaining likely through the Labor Day weekend. Increased cloud cover and rain chances will help to keep highs in the mid to upper 80s. Locally heavy rain will also be a possibility, with the greatest threat as it stands right now on Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) maintains a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding area-wide on Saturday. If you have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, make sure you’ve got a ‘Plan B’ in your pocket.

A somewhat active pattern looks as though it will continue through much of next week, with daily rain chances hovering around 60%. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

The 7-day rainfall outlook from WPC has trended a bit lower, showing 1″-3″ of rain on average through next Wednesday, but there is some uncertainty on both rain totals and where the heaviest rains may occur.

In the tropics, the Atlantic continues to show signs on life on this final day of August, but there are no immediate threats in our part of the world. Of the three systems being tracked in the Atlantic, development odds are highest with a disturbance just east of the Lesser Antilles, with ‘medium’ odds listed for the other two. None of the three appears to be a significant threat to the United States.

