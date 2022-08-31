Donaldsonville crime task force, community help try to keep crime down

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In Donaldsonville, neighbors are trying everything they can think of to reduce crime.

“When you have a poverty rate that high, it breeds crime,” Glenn Price, with the sunrise community group, said.

“This month alone, I think we’ve only had one shooting and killing incident, but we’re working on it so we have no shooting and killing incidents,” Price said.

Along with work his group has done- like town hall meetings and marches- the sheriff’s office has formed a task force to help the town’s crime rate go down.

“We think since the summer, since we started our programs, as we started our task force, things have settled down some,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

The task force has helped prevent crime and making perpetrators face consequences.

“Having additional personnel on the street, one thing you’re going to do is you’re going to make more contact with the community, which is helpful, and our communities have been helpful, we made a lot more arrests, and I’ve said this my whole career, you put the right people in jail for committing crimes,” Webre said.

He adds with crime rising across the nation the past couple of years, more needs to be done to help with prevention

“I think in the upcoming legislative sessions we have to take a hard look at what criminal justice reform should like to look like, what juvenile justice reform should look like, and at what cost does it need to look at, especially when you’re looking at our communities and you seeing and you feeling the rise in violent crime,” Webre said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.