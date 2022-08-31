Community, alumni invited to give back during Southern University Give Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System Foundation is hosting its annual SU Give Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The event aims to encourage the community, friends and alumni to secure philanthropic contributions for the university and its departments.

The day of giving will benefit all five campuses of the Southern University System, which include:

Southern University and A&M College

Southern University at New Orleans

Southern University Shreveport

Southern University Law Center

Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center and the Southern University Laboratory School

School leaders announced Give Day sessions will take place in-person and be streamed live on the Southern University Facebook page from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

