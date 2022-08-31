Community, alumni invited to give back during Southern University Give Day
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System Foundation is hosting its annual SU Give Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The event aims to encourage the community, friends and alumni to secure philanthropic contributions for the university and its departments.
The day of giving will benefit all five campuses of the Southern University System, which include:
- Southern University and A&M College
- Southern University at New Orleans
- Southern University Shreveport
- Southern University Law Center
- Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center and the Southern University Laboratory School
School leaders announced Give Day sessions will take place in-person and be streamed live on the Southern University Facebook page from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
