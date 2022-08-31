Facebook
Brian Kelly announces Ojulari, Gaye, and Jones Jr as team captains

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18), defensive end Ali Gaye (11), and linebacker Mike Jones Jr....
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18), defensive end Ali Gaye (11), and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (19)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly announced that a trio of Tigers on the defensive side of the ball as team captains for the upcoming season.

B.J. Ojulari, Ali Gaye, and Mike Jones Jr. where named team captains on Tuesday, August 30. The three players were voted on by their teammates.

Ojulari, who earlier in the offseason was chosen as the next player to wear the No. 18 jersey that has been worn by Tigers’ Jacob Hester, Tre’Davious White, and Damone Clark among others.

The 6-foot-3 defensive end out of Marietta, Ga. is entering his third season with the Tigers and has totaled 71 tackles, 16.5 tackles-for-loss, and 11 sacks.

Gaye, is a returning starter and is helping anchor one of the best defensive lines in college football. He enters his final season with the Tigers with 51 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 14 games at LSU. He missed most of last season due to injury.

Jones Jr. a Clemson transfer has appeared in 13 games with five starts a year ago. He enters his fifth season of college football with 81 career tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In his first year at LSU, Jones had 34 tackles and a sack.

The Tigers open the season at the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

