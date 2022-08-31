Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Mike Warren)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park.

Flames were visible on the roof of the 32-story tower, sending a dark column of smoke into the sky. Construction workers spilled out of the building before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Called The Metropolitan at Atlanta, the tower is slated to be an 835-bed, 265-unit residence, aimed at Georgia State University students. Permits filed in 2021 when construction began valued the work at $56 million.

The building is supposed to be completed in August 2023. While its steel and concrete structure has been erected, the interiors remain unfinished.

The building’s developer and contractor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Plank Road shooting outside gas station
Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside Plank Road gas station
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department had to be euthanized after he was found suffering...
K-9 who escaped backyard found shot; had to be euthanized
Gov. Edwards
Gov. Beshear, Gov. Edwards: Travel Trailers Acquired to Aid Hurricane Ida Survivors Now Providing Shelter for Eastern Kentucky Flood Survivors
The Caesars Superdome provided video of crews painting the turf for the Allstate Louisiana...
Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU; game officially sold out
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Authorities are searching for the driver of a white van involved in a hit-and-run accident that...
VIDEO: Man who fell off scooter gets struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver