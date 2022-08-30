Facebook
Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement

Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State...
Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent offenders to Angola.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent offenders to Angola.

More details this afternoon on 9News.

