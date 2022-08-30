‘You are what you speak:’ BR non-profit spearheading music competition aimed at curbing crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s power in words.

“You are what you speak. You are what you eat. So, when you speak things, you believe it,” said Timothy Morgan.

Morgan, a former gang member turned anti-crime advocate, says the youth in Baton Rouge are too influenced by the negative language in today’s music.

He believes if we produced more hope, peace, and love, we could see a change.

“Everything that we see in the news is actually in the music,” Morgan said.

Morgan is the executive director of the non-profit Let It S.L.I.D.E., an organization that mentors, educates, and supports different youth around the Baton Rouge area.

The group is spearheading a nationwide music competition that will challenge people to come up with an original song centered around ‘love’.

The first of three challenges will start on Sept. 1 and extend until Dec. 1.

People between the ages of 13 to 30 are eligible to enter, all minor entrants must have parent or guardian consent, music must have original lyrics and all songs must be unpublished.

The first place winner of each challenge will receive $5,000, the second place will receive $2,500 and the third will receive $1,500. Once the three challenges are complete, the three first-place winners will perform their songs live at a concert hosted by the non-profit for a chance at winning $25,000.

“This contest is going to allow us where the hearts of the kids are,” Morgan said.

Morgan says a lot of people turn to violence-related music because it sells, and it can become a quick avenue to make a lot of money.

He says if we can create an alternative where they can still get paid, but make it positive, we can make way for a better tomorrow.

“Without having to say all the other stuff, they’re going to have to dig deep and expose who they really are,” Morgan said.

For more information on how you can sign-up for the competition and become a sponsor, click here.

