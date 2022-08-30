Facebook
Uber says new ‘Live Help’ safety features include live help from ADT safety agent

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Uber announced a complete overhaul of its safety toolkit, which now features a new “Live Help” option from an ADT safety agent.

Access to in-app emergency help should be easier and clearer in the new Safety Toolkit, according to the ride share company.

As a rider, once you tap on the safety shield, you will be able to see large tiles with help options available in your area.

Additionally, Uber is rolling out its “Live Help” feature with an ADT Safety Agent. Even though most trips end without incident, the company says it wants riders and drivers to know they can get help when they need it.

For situations that are not deemed as an emergency where police, fire or even an ambulance are not needed, users nationwide can get help via phone or text from a live safety agent in the new safety toolkit.

When a call or text exchange is requested, the agent can monitor an ongoing trip, stay in contact through the duration of the trip, and even reach out to 911* on the user’s behalf with key trip details; like the vehicle’s make and model, license plate number, and GPS location.

Uber is also expanding the ability to text 911 discretely during those rare emergency situations. This expansion will impact 60% of the US, where the technology is supported and available.

