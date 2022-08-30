Typical late summer heat, afternoon storms for the next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fairly typical late summer pattern will prevail along the northern Gulf Coast over the next couple of days. We should stay mainly dry through mid to late morning today, with scattered showers and t-storms developing during the afternoon.

Highs will be near-normal, topping out in the low 90s. Heat index values could approach 105° in some WAFB neighborhoods this afternoon. Today’s rain chances are posted around 50%, with isolated strong storms not out of the question.

It’s more of the same into Wednesday as we keep an eye on some drier air attempting to move into the area from the north. Scattered showers and t-storms will again be possible, with rain chances around 40%, and afternoon highs topping out in the low 90s. Heat index values could again approach 105° in some areas.

Things get a little more interesting on Thursday as a weak front likely moves in from the north. Depending on where the boundary decides to put on the brakes, some of us may briefly get to enjoy some drier air. With that in mind, rain chances drop to 30% on Thursday, but highs will still reach the low 90s. The farther north you’re located, the better the chance that you’ll get in on some of the drier air.

Any drier air will be short-lived as tropical moisture comes surging back into the region just in time for the Labor Day weekend. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will return, with locally heavy rainfall possible. In fact, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has already posted a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for our area on Saturday.

The 7-day rainfall outlook from WPC shows average totals ranging from 2″-5″ over the next week, with the bulk of that falling from Friday into early next week.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a pair of features, but neither is any real threat to our part of the world. A broad area of low pressure well east of the Lesser Antilles is given a 50% chance of development over the next 2 days and an 80% chance over the next 5 days. Farther east, a tropical wave emerging from Africa is given a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days.

