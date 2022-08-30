Facebook
Southern gets ready to open season at home against Div. II opponent

After months of hearing the words “fast-paced” and “tempo,” fans will finally get to see Southern’s new offense on full display.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head football coach Eric Dooley is just days away from trying to break a personal losing streak when the Jags kick things off against Florida Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 3.

His Prairie View program made the SWAC title game despite three straight losses to close the regular season and then dropped the title game to Jackson State.

But this is a new year and a fresh start.

After months of hearing the words “fast-paced” and “tempo,” fans will finally get to see Southern’s new offense on full display.

The great unknown is who the quarterback will be leading that offense. Is it BeSean McCray or will it be Harold Blood? Dooley knows who it will be but is keeping it G14 classified until kickoff.

The 9Sports team has a half-hour special previewing the 2022 Southern Jaguars football team. It is sponsored by Southern University and Care South.

Southern’s opponent is still trying to get re-acquainted with college football. Florida Memorial brought back its program in 2020 after a 62-year hiatus. Since 2020, the Lions have won just three games.

But whether it’s Florida Memorial, Florida A&M, or Florida State, the Jags will always respect their opponent and keep the focus on themselves.

